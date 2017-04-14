Home Nation

BJP relinquishes victory at gateway to south

Twin setbacks in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls have come as a wake up call for the BJP, which has been betting on the state to serve as a gateway to other southern states.

Published: 14th April 2017 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2017 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemanth Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twin setbacks in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls have come as a wake up call for the BJP, which has been betting on the state to serve as a gateway to other southern states. The Congress’ victory is a cause for worry for the BJP.

The shock defeat is also expected to raise questions about the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa, who was brought back as the State unit president, burying bitterness after he left the party for a brief period to float his own outfit. Yeddyurappa, who has promised to deliver on the BJP’s avowed mission to win 150 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, had camped in Nanjangud and Gundlupet constituencies during campaigning.

Yeddyurappa had termed the bypoll as a straight fight between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was bullish about BJP’s victory in Nanjangud as the party had fielded senior Dalit leader V Srinivasa Prasad, who defected to the BJP following his ouster from the Siddaramaiah ministry. It’s his resignation that necessitated the bypoll. The bypoll in Gundlupet was necessitated by the death of co-operation minister H S Mahadeva Prasad and the Congress fielded his wife Geetha Mahadevaprasad. Lingayat strongman Yeddyurappa along with his party team of leaders—V Somanna, R Ashok, C T Ravi, Shobha Karandlaje and others— had reasons to believe that their Lingayat-Dalit caste combination could prove unbeatable.

Trying to whip-up the ‘Dalit pride’ by projecting Srinivasa Prasad as a victim of alleged anti-Dalit polity of Siddaramaiah, BJP had billed the bypoll as the semi-final ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. But, Prasad lost by a margin of over 21,000 votes.

The big defeat could raise questions about Yeddyurappa’s ability to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp