BJP relinquishes victory at gateway to south

Hemanth Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twin setbacks in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls have come as a wake up call for the BJP, which has been betting on the state to serve as a gateway to other southern states. The Congress’ victory is a cause for worry for the BJP.

The shock defeat is also expected to raise questions about the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa, who was brought back as the State unit president, burying bitterness after he left the party for a brief period to float his own outfit. Yeddyurappa, who has promised to deliver on the BJP’s avowed mission to win 150 seats in the 2018 assembly elections, had camped in Nanjangud and Gundlupet constituencies during campaigning.

Yeddyurappa had termed the bypoll as a straight fight between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was bullish about BJP’s victory in Nanjangud as the party had fielded senior Dalit leader V Srinivasa Prasad, who defected to the BJP following his ouster from the Siddaramaiah ministry. It’s his resignation that necessitated the bypoll. The bypoll in Gundlupet was necessitated by the death of co-operation minister H S Mahadeva Prasad and the Congress fielded his wife Geetha Mahadevaprasad. Lingayat strongman Yeddyurappa along with his party team of leaders—V Somanna, R Ashok, C T Ravi, Shobha Karandlaje and others— had reasons to believe that their Lingayat-Dalit caste combination could prove unbeatable.

Trying to whip-up the ‘Dalit pride’ by projecting Srinivasa Prasad as a victim of alleged anti-Dalit polity of Siddaramaiah, BJP had billed the bypoll as the semi-final ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. But, Prasad lost by a margin of over 21,000 votes.

The big defeat could raise questions about Yeddyurappa’s ability to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka.