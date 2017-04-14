Will look into Kashmir video issue: Rajnath Singh

By PTI

KOLKATA: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said he would look into the issue of a video showing a man tied to an army jeep, purportedly to be used as a human shield against stonepelters in Kashmir, which has gone viral.

He said he had no information on the video as of now, but added, "Whatever has happened, we will look into it."

The video showed a man tied to an army jeep, purportedly to be used as a human shield against stonepelters, in the Beerwah area of Budgam district on April 9.

Singh said, "I have already asked for filing an FIR on the incident (of) CRPF jawans (being heckled) while carrying electronic voting machines."

In that video, a CRPF man on polling duty was seen being heckled by protesters in the Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Another video shows a stonepelting protester being shot dead from close range by security force personnel outside a polling station in Kashmir.

Lauding the security forces in the troubled state, Singh said no one should try to demean their role.

"We should not demean the role of the security forces.

Whenever there is a situation in the Valley, the security personnel risk their lives to save the people of Kashmir," he said, while replying to a query about a section of politicians blaming the army for violence in the Valley.

Singh said the low polling percentage in the recent bypoll in Kashmir was a matter of concern and added that "something would be done to improve the situation".

Here's the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

"It is a matter of concern of course, but we will do something to improve the situation," he said.

Only a two per cent turnout was recorded in the repolling held at 38 polling stations of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, making it the lowest registered percentage in the state's electoral history, said Election Commission officials.

However, the overall polling percentage in the entire constituency now stood at 7.13, they added.

The repolling was necessitated due to large-scale violence during last Sunday's polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.