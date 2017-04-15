No more red beacons on VIP vehicles in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a formal notification prohibiting the use of red beacons on all vehicles except for certain exempted categories, thus taking a step towards the elimination of VIP culture.

The notification, issued by the Department of Transport under section 108 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, supersedes all previous notifications on the use of red and other colored beacons.

As per the notification, red light with flasher can now be used only a few categories of high dignitaries, which include the Punjab Governor, as well as the Chief Justice and Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court. In addition, four vehicles of General Administration (Protocol Branch) will be authorised to use red light with flasher for visiting dignitaries who have been authorised use of red light by Union government or their respective States or Union Territories. Escort vehicles travelling with all these authorised vehicles can use blue light with flasher.

However, the notification specifies that in case the said vehicle is not carrying the dignitary or the dignitary is not on duty, the red or blue light, as the case may be, shall not the used and shall be shielded by a black cover.

The other category of exempt vehicles are those on Emergency duty, including Ambulances, Disaster Recovery, Police and Fire Services as the case may be, painted prominently in 12" letters. These vehicles can use different lights, as applicable and as specified in the notification.

The notification provides a blinking red light with purple glass for ambulances (only while attending an emergency), amber light with blinker for disaster/recovery equipment, and flashing bar/console (red, blue, white) for police vehicles and fire service vehicles, while on emergency duty only.

This exemption also has a rider to the effect that when not on duty as mentioned, the light on these vehicles will be covered with a black cloth. Further, the light shall be used only after the sticker issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Punjab has been displayed on vehicle's windscreen.

As per the notification, details of sticker; sticker number, name of dignitary, vehicle number, category under which permission granted will be intimated by the ADGP to the State Transport Commissioner, Punjab.

The notification clarifies that the above authorisations to use beacons atop vehicle are subject to notifications issued from time to time in this regard by the Union government.

The Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues in their first cabinet meeting on March 18 had decided to not use red beacons atop their official vehicles in order to end VIP culture. But interestingly, the pilot and escort vehicles of police moving with VVIP cars have beacons atop them.