Lalu sons got richer through ‘dubious sale of gifted land, house,’ alleges BJP’s Sushil Modi

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: In yet another salvo aimed at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his two minister sons, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that the two brothers became richer through “dubious sale” of a plot of land and a house which was gifted to them.

Threatening to “thoroughly expose the long list of benami property” of Yadav’s family and making fresh allegations, Modi said AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd, the company formed by beverage factory owner Om Prakash Katyal with Yadav’s two sons as directors, was a front company set up with the sole aim of transferring prime land to the two.

This, Sushil Kumar Modi alleged, was in return for Yadav’s help to Katyal in setting up a beverage factory in Bihar during the RJD rule.

“AK Infosystems bought from Lalu Yadav’s family a two-katha plot of land and a two-storey building on it at Salempur Dumra near Patna for Rs 70 lakh in 2010. Before that, this plot of land and house were shown to have been gifted to the two minister brothers by Prabhunath Yadav, their maternal uncle. Then, in 2014, the Katyal family transferred all the shares of this company to the two brothers and their mother, former chief minister Rabri Devi,” said Sushil Kumar Modi.

Asking how Prabhunath Yadav came to own the piece of land, the BJP leader, displaying documents he had obtained, said that the cost of the gifted assets was shown in 2006 as Rs 14 lakh, but was purchased by AK Infosystems five years later for Rs 70 lakh. He also said that OP Katyal and his brother Amit Katyal loaned Rs 1.15 crore to the company to purchase these assets.

“So by this method, after the company’s entire shares were transferred to them, the plot of land, the house, and the money all stayed with Rabri Devi and her sons. All this was a trick to avoid ownership of illegally acquired property and to get richer as fast as possible,” alleged Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Modi also said AK Infosystems had bought 28.57 decimal land at Panapur, and 43 decimal land at Chitkohra in Patna in March 2007. These plots of land are also under the ownership of Rabri Devi and her two sons – deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, (27), and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, (28), who is the health and forest minister.

“There are more such examples of dubious ownership of landed property by Lalu Yadav’s family. I will expose them all in the coming days. I will also approach CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the income tax department with all the relevant documents,” said Modi.



The BJP leader’s allegations brought more shock to the RJD chief’s family and leaders of the party. Both Lalu Prasad Yadav and his aides have described Sushil Kumar Modi’s previous charges as “entirely baseless”, and claimed that all the property was acquired by Yadav’s family in accordance with all the rules.



