Babri masjid case: Will study Supreme Court order in detail before reacting, says BJP

The Supreme Court today allowed a CBI plea seeking their trial for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today said it will study in detail the Supreme Court's verdict allowing trial of its top leaders for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid case before offering comments.

Its senior leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, asserted that his party highly respects its leaders like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, the two veterans, along with Union Minister Uma Bharti and others to be tried now following the apex court's decision.

The court today allowed a CBI plea seeking their trial for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

