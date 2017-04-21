BJP wins Latur, Chandrapur Municipal Corporations from Congress

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a big blow to the Congress, the BJP on Friday wrestled two municipal corporations from the Congress, while the latter managed to win one on Friday.



The Congress lost Chandrapur and Latur municipal corporations, while it won Parbhani in the polls which were conducted on Wednesday.



The elections were considered an acid test for BJP ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur), Sambhajirao Patil-Nilangekar (Latur) as BJP was not in power in any of these corporations and had no representation in Latur.



BJP won 36 seats out of total 66 in Chandrapur, while it won 36 out of 70 in Latur. The Congress won 12 and 33 seats respectively in Chandrapur and Latur. In Parbhani, however, the Congress won 31 seats out of 65. Here the NCP won 18, the BJP 8 and the Shiv Sena 6.



“We were confident of winning Chandrapur and Latur and have bettered our tally in Parbhani,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said while reacting to the results.



Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar thanked voters of Chandrapur for the party’s victory and said they have voted for all round development.



Losing Latur municipal corporation, which had traditionally been controlled by the Congress and especially former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s family, was a big blow to the Congress.



BJP surged to majority from scratch here, and Minister for Skill Development Sambhajirao Patil-Nilangekar, who wrestled power from the Congress in the recent zilla parishad elections is being credited for the win.

Last year’s acute water crisis in Latur city, for which the government had to transport water by railway wagons, had a major impact on the result, said locals.

