Home Nation

BJP wins Latur, Chandrapur Municipal Corporations from Congress

Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar thanked voters of Chandrapur for the party’s victory and said they have voted for all round development.

Published: 21st April 2017 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2017 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

A Narendra Modi mask held by BJP supporter. Photo used for representation. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a big blow to the Congress, the BJP on Friday wrestled two municipal corporations from the Congress, while the latter managed to win one on Friday.
 
The Congress lost Chandrapur and Latur municipal corporations, while it won Parbhani in the polls which were conducted on Wednesday.
 
The elections were considered an acid test for BJP ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur), Sambhajirao Patil-Nilangekar (Latur) as BJP was not in power in any of these corporations and had no representation in Latur.
 
BJP won 36 seats out of total 66 in Chandrapur, while it won 36 out of 70 in Latur. The Congress won 12 and 33 seats respectively in Chandrapur and Latur. In Parbhani, however, the Congress won 31 seats out of 65. Here the NCP won 18, the BJP 8 and the Shiv Sena 6.
 
“We were confident of winning Chandrapur and Latur and have bettered our tally in Parbhani,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said while reacting to the results.
 
Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar thanked voters of Chandrapur for the party’s victory and said they have voted for all round development.
 
Losing Latur municipal corporation, which had traditionally been controlled by the Congress and especially former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s family, was a big blow to the Congress.
 
BJP surged to majority from scratch here, and Minister for Skill Development Sambhajirao Patil-Nilangekar, who wrestled power from the Congress in the recent zilla parishad elections is being credited for the win. 

Last year’s acute water crisis in Latur city, for which the government had to transport water by railway wagons, had a major impact on the result, said locals.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp