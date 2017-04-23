CCTVs installed in Muzaffarnagar district court compound

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: As many as 60 CCTV cameras were installed in the district court compound here today to bolster the surveillance system after a gangster was shot dead in a court room in 2015.



The surveillance system was inaugurated by Allahabad High Court CJI Dilip B Bhosale.



No one would be allowed in the court compound without a valid pass, officials told PTI.



The move comes after Vicky Tyagi, a gangster, was gunned down by a shooter during a court hearing in February 2015. The security in the court compound was tightened after the incident.