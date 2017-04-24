Home Nation

BJP will meet Congress’ fate soon: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena in its editorial mouth piece ‘Saamna’ asserted that the BJP was siphoning victory in all quarters and drenched in the 'frivolousness of victory' has forgotten to work on ground.

Published: 24th April 2017 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2017 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday took a jibe at its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said its saffron partner in its incumbent times was enjoying the same political status as Congress used to do in its glorious time and hence, will meet a similar fate soon.

Presaging the BJP, Shiv Sena in its editorial mouth piece ‘Saamna’ asserted that the BJP was siphoning victory in all quarters and drenched in the 'frivolousness of victory' has forgotten to work on ground. “The BJP’s current condition has become like once the Congress used to be. There were times when the Congress used to win all elections in the states and the country and all that it cared about was victory. They had forgot about working. Similarly, the BJP is enjoying victory and has forgotten to work,” the article said.

“At the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are coming up with new tricks, and till the people of the nation are enjoying these magic tricks, they will keep on winning,” it added.

Adding another state in its kitty, the BJP reclaimed power in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years and now is turning its focus to other states where it has been traditionally weaker to determine its fortune in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP Chief Amit Shah during its national executive meet asked his cadre not to be complacent after the massive election victories and underlined that the golden period for the party will begin only when it rules from “Panchayats to Parliament” and forms a government in states like Odisha, Bengal, Kerala, Tripura and Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress' fate Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp