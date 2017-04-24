Home Nation

Centre to specify emergency duty vehicles to carry beacon

The notification issued on April 20 omits the clauses of red beacons in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Published: 24th April 2017

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With ban on all kind of beacons coming into effect from May 1, Centre has come out with a draft notification stating that emergency and disaster management vehicles on duty which have been allowed to carry blue beacons will be specified by the central government.

The notification issued on April 20 omits the clauses of red beacons in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Besides it amends sub-rule (4), for the  words  “emergency  duties  and  shall  be  specifically  specified  by  State Governments”, the words “such emergency and disaster management duties as may be specified by the Central Government” shall be substituted.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways will prepare a list of emergency and disaster duties where blue beacons will be legally allowed.  

Increasing the ambit of services where beacons are allowed, the draft notification amends clause  (ii),  for  the  words  “airports,  ports”,  the  words  “airports,  ports,  mines  and  project sites” shall be substituted.  

The clause authorizing Centre and States to allow some vehicle categories/high dignitaries to carry red beacon and blue beacon for emergency vehicles is being omitted. The ministry has given 10 days time to states and other parties to send their objection to the notification and after that these will come into being.  

To implement it, Centre needs to amend Section 108 sub-rule (I) and (III) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rule, 1989. Section 108 deals with red, white and blue beacons while two sub-rules provides authority to Centre and States to nominate dignitaries to carry red beacons.

To ends the VIP culture, Centre last week decided to do away with beacons of all kinds atop all categories of vehicles, including that of President and Prime Minister. Emergency vehicles like ambulance and police have been exempted and can carry blue beacon with flasher.  

Earlier, there were plans to exempt top five central dignitaries – President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Minister and Chief Justice in High Courts in states from the order.  

beacons

