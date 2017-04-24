Home Nation

Mining mafia issuing death threats: UP Circle officer

Published: 24th April 2017 06:24 PM

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Police Circle Officer of Puwayan Arun Kumar today lodged a case against the mining mafia for allegedly issuing death threats to him after he impounded a sand-laden tractor trolley here.     

While on patrol duty last night, Kumar had noticed two sand-laden tractor trolleys and before his team swung into action, one of them sped away.     

The second trolley was, however, seized and taken to the police station, he said.     

When he reached home late night, over 20 people on motorcycles arrived there and besides using abusive language issued death threats, the CO claimed, adding that they warned him not to interfere in their work or else he would face grave consequences.     

Kumar lodged a case against five named and some other unnamed persons.     

Investigations are on, police said, adding efforts were underway to nab the accused.

