NITI Aayog's 15-year vision document spells out vision to ensure vehicles, white goods for nearly all

The think-tank panel stated that a special cell has been constituted to work with the state governments on the issue of land reforms.

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Estimating that the urban population would grow by 22 crore by 2031, the NITI Aayog has spelt out the vision to ensure “access to two-wheelers or cars, air-conditioning, and other white goods for nearly all” in its 15-year vision document. The think-tank panel has also told the Governing Council meeting, which was chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the focus of the government would be on early completion of 8214 ongoing projects to ensure irrigation facilities to 27.31 lakh hectare of rain-fed areas.

The think-tank panel Member Ramesh Chand in his presentation before the conclave stated that a special cell has been constituted to work with the state governments on the issue of land reforms, including the land leasing policy. The newly elected governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have removed the restrictive clauses in their respective state laws on the land leasing policy, Chand stated.

Chand also informed the Governing Council meeting that the think-tank panel is working on promoting the formation of water users association, besides supporting projects for revival of existing tanks, ponds, and water bodies as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of “Har khet ko pani (water for each farm land)”.

The NITI Aayog in its draft 15-year Vision Document has pegged that the urban population would rise to 60 crore by 2031 against 37.7 crore in 2011. The think-tank panel also stated that the Chinese urban population had grown up by 31 crore in last 15 years. The think-tank panel elaborated on the theme of “New India”, saying that the aim would be to ensure a fully literate population, with access to health care, digital connection, besides improving the road networks in the rural areas of the country.

As part of the “Three Years Action Plan”, the NITI Aayog has argued that the Centre and state governments should work in creating “well paid jobs” in the industrial and services sector.

NITI Aayog

