BJP convinced that AAP threat for Gujarat Assembly elections blown over

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

New Delhi: After the Delhi municipal verdict, the BJP appears convinced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) threat has finally blown over in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Besides Punjab and Goa, the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had zeroed in on Gujarat in his ambitious plan to expand beyond the national capital.

If the Punjab verdict and the Rajouri Garden Assembly byelection in the national capital were taken as firm indications of the AAP losing popular support within the BJP, the saffron outfit appears confident that the proponents of alternative politics are headed for implosion within the ranks. “Discordant voices are already being heard from the ranks of the AAP after the Delhi debacle. Punjab verdict had indicated that the euphoria surrounding Kejriwal was on the wane, which was confirmed by the Rajouri Garden bypoll. Now, the Delhi verdict has made it certain that the AAP has lost the plot for alternative politics. Kejriwal will now be pinned down in Delhi to have any time to meddle in the affairs of Gujarat or any other state,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Incidentally, Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh will wrap up the busy election schedule of 2017, which in the end would see seven states going to the polls, besides local body polls in a number of states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already kick-started the BJP campaign to retain power in Gujarat with his road-show in Surat this month.

The BJP is faced with the twin challenges of the Patidar agitation led by Hardik Patel for reservation and the apparent anguish among the cotton farmers for loss of income due to price fluctuations. But the BJP is apparently sitting comfortable for the fact that the Opposition unity still remains a distant dream even while the Assembly election is just a few months away. With the 2017 verdicts so far having clearly shown that the “Brand Modi” is gaining more strength, the BJP looks emboldened to aim at record number of Assembly seats in Gujarat by crossing the “dream number” 150 in the House of 182.

With the Congress struggling to gain grounds as shown in the Delhi verdict and the AAP forced to do re-think on its strategy, the BJP leaders claim that the Gujarat polls would be a walk-over for the saffron outfit.

The BJP in the 2012 Assembly election under the leadership of the then chief minister of the state Narendra Modi had won 121 seats.