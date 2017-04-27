Denial of consular access indicates Jadhav already executed: Defence experts

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following Pakistan’s denial of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, defence experts have expressed strong feeling towards the possibility of the execution of the former Indian naval officer, adding that Pakistan does not honour its commitments towards international obligations.

Defence experts P.K Sehgal and Qamar Agha, both opined that the denial hints towards that Kulbhushan has already been tortured to an extent that either he is already dead or no longer in a condition that he can be presented in front of the Indian consulate.

“It was the 16th time that India formally requested for consular access and visas to Kulbhushan’s parents. It is quite clear that Pakistan does not believe in friendly relations, international norms. Pakistan is trying to hide these atrocities committed on him through this denial. It ought to be condemned across the world,” Sehgal told ANI.

Agha said Pakistan would hang Jadhav as soon as possible so that all the things are buried with him.

“They have been denying right from the beginning. They must have tortured him to an extent that they don’t want to show anybody his condition. This behaviour by the Pakistan Government is not civilized. Pakistan is one country that doesn’t honour its commitments towards international obligations. We should build up more pressure on Pakistan to see that at least consular access is provided to us,” he told ANI.

The Defence experts’ sharp comments came after Pakistan denied India consular access to Jadhav yesterday.

Jadhav has been awarded a death sentence by Islamabad military court for alleged espionage activities.

This is the 16th time that India has demanded consular access.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua categorically expressed her views to Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale, during a meeting in Islamabad, reports Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, Bambawale also handed over a petition by the Jadhav's mother to the Pakistan Government for his release and expressed a desire to meet him.

"Pakistan was also requested to facilitate visas for Jadhav's mother and father. They wish to travel to Pakistan to meet him and also to personally file the petition and appeal. They have applied for necessary visas with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," India's External Affairs Ministry release stated.

This comes two days after India's Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar met Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and made similar demands.

The Pakistan Army had earlier ruled out consular access to Jadhav, saying he is not eligible for it as per the laws.

"Kulbhushan is not eligible for consular access nor will be granted consular access," said Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.

He alleged that Jadhav, caught on anti-state activities, was trialed under court martial.

"This was purely an act by the Army to which the Army as an institution said we will not compromise on his sentence," he said.

Major General Ghafoor said Jadhav's death sentence process will move ahead as per the law, adding it will go in the applet court and the army shall wait for the verdict.

Jadhav was arrested in March last year in the restive Balochistan province and accused of being a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent.