Delhi HC grants 5-day interim bail to convict in Jigisha murder case

NEW DELHi: The Delhi High Court today granted five-day interim bail to Baljeet Malik who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

A bench headed by Justice G S Sistani granted the relief to Malik, who is undergoing trial in another murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, to attend the partition proceedings of his ancestral property.

Advocate Amit Kumar, appearing for for Malik, has sought interim suspension of his life sentence on the ground that his client's presence was necessary for division of his ancestral property amongst the legal heirs of his family.

The trial court on August 22 last year had awarded death to the two of the convicts -- Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla -- in the Jigisha murder case but Malik had escaped the noose with life term.

Malik was given reprieve from gallows for his good conduct in jail. All of them have challenged their conviction and sentence in the case before the high court.

They are facing trial for the murder of Soumya, killed a year before Jigisha.

28-year-old Jigisha, working as an operations manager in a management consultancy firm, was abducted and killed on March 18, 2009 after she was dropped by her office cab around 4 AM near her home in Vasant Vihar area of South Delhi.

Her body was recovered three days later from a place near Surajkund in Haryana.

Recovery of the weapon allegedly used in Jigisha's murder had led to the cracking of the murder case of Soumya.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office in the wee hours.

Police had claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing of both Jigisha and Soumya.

The accused had used Jigisha's ATM card to buy expensive goggles, wrist watches and shoes from Sarojini Nagar market in South Delhi, police had said.