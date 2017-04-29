Doubling maternity benefits: Where do we stand?

By Express News Service

President Pranab Mukherjee has granted assent to the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 which will now allow women to take up to 26 weeks of maternity leave for up to two surviving children from the earlier 12 weeks. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 11 last year and it was subsequently passed in the Lok Sabha on March 9. The positive side of the story is it will bring more number of women in the organised work force. However, on the other hand it might also force smaller organisations to change their hiring pattern.

What does it say about maternity leave?

The Act increases the maximum period of maternity benefit from the existing 12 weeks to 26 weeks, in case of women who have less than two surviving children. In other cases, the existing period of 12 weeks maternity benefit shall continue. It introduces maternity leave of up to 12 weeks for a woman who legally adopts a child below the age of three months and also for commissioning mothers. The maternity benefit will be for a period of twelve weeks from the date the child is handed over to the adopting mother or the commissioning mother.

What are the advantages?

More number of women will look at getting into organised work force since the act enables them to take leave without having to worry about quitting the job. Firms will now be able to retain their experienced female employees who sometimes tend to resign post pregnancy.

Which major countries did India leave behind?

After India doubled its maternity leave to 26 weeks, it has left behind developed countries like France, Germany and Japan that have less than 20 weeks of paid maternity leaves.

What is the disadvantage?

Small organisations that cannot afford to pay an employee without productivity might change their hiring patterns. Some may even prefer to lay-off employees as cost-cutting measures. Start-ups, which have recently emerged as major job creators, might review their hiring plans when capital becomes scarce



FAQs

When is the Maternity Benefit Act 1961?

The maternity benefit Act 1961 protects the employment of women during the time of her maternity and entitles her of a 'maternity benefit' - i.e. full paid absence from work - to take care for her child. The act is applicable to all establishments employing 10 or more persons.

How many will benefit from the amendment?

The amendments will help approximately 1.8 million women workforce in the organised sector

What does the bill say on crèches?

Every establishment having fifty or more employees needs to have the facility of creche within such distance as may be prescribed, either separately or along with common facilities. The employer needs to allow a woman four visits a day to the creche, which shall also include the interval for rest allowed to her.

Is there a work from home feature?

Yes there is. The employer may facilitate "work from home" to a mother by if the nature of the work is conducive to such an arrangement.



The other side of the benefits

—Several expert bodies like the WHO have recommended that 24 weeks of maternity leave is required to protect maternal and child health. However, since the costs of this leave are to be borne by the employer, it may have an adverse impact on job opportunities for women.

—Various countries have implemented different funding models in relation to maternity benefits. In some countries the employer bears the cost, while in some others it is paid by the government.

—While women will be provided with 26 weeks of maternity leave for two children, the period of leave for a third child will be 12 weeks. This could affect the growth and development of the third born child.

—The Act and Bill cover women workers employed in establishments with 10 or more employees, and other notified establishments. However, a majority of the women workforce, who are in the unorganised sectors, may not be covered.

—There are several labour laws that provide maternity benefits to women in different sectors. These laws differ in their coverage, benefits and financing of such benefits.

Maternity leave around the world

Finland

Expecting mothers in Finland can start their maternity leave seven weeks prior to their estimated due date and then after that the government offers a maternity grant which covers 16 additional weeks of paid leave

Sweden

In Sweden new parents are eligible for 480 days of leave at 80 percent of their normal pay. This includes the guaranteed 18 weeks mothers get, after which the parents can split up the time however they choose

Iceland

New Icelandic moms can get nine months of post-childbirth leave and can decide if and how they want to split it with the new dads

Denmark

New mothers get a total of 18 weeks of maternity leave at full pay. They get four weeks before the birth and 14 weeks after

Belgium

Belgium allows mothers to take up to 15 weeks for maternity leave. For the first month after the child is born, the mothers will get paid 80 percent of their salary — they get 75 percent for the rest of the time

Estonia

In Estonia, women are given 140 days of fully paid pregnancy and maternity leave, which can begin 30-70 days before their expected delivery date

Norway

Parents get a benefit period of 49 weeks at 100 per cent coverage and 59 weeks at 80 per cent coverage between both the parents

