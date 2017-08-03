Border stand-off with China can be resolved through dialogue: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the standoff between India and China continues over Doklam, minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj Thursday reiterated India’s stand that war is not a solution and the matter has to be resolved through diplomatic channels.

Replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners, Swaraj said the wisdom is to hold bilateral talks with China and find a solution.

“We have a strong army but patience is needed to resolve such issues. Military readiness is always there and military is meant to fight, but even after war, the solution has to be reached through talks. The matter has to be resolved through diplomatic channels,” said Swaraj.

The minister said India is talking to China not just on Doklam but on bilateral relations between the two countries. “India always believes that peace and tranquility on the India-China border is an important pre-requisite for smooth development of our bilateral relations. We will continue to engage with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution on the basis of the Astana Consensus between our leaders,” she said.

Attacking the Congress over party vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting with the Chinese ambassador, Swaraj: “It is sad that a leader of the main opposition party held talks with the Chinese ambassador to know about the situation on the issue but did not ask the government.”

On Pakistan, she said that after the Pathankot terror attack, Pakistan for the first time has not gone on a denial mode. “The Indian government has given a roadmap for peace but one one-sided roadmap is not possible as terror and talks cannot go together. The day they stop promoting terror, we will start talks,” she added.