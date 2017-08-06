Haryana stalking case: Victim recalls harrowing episode, says accused tried everything to stop her

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: A day after Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas was arrested on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer, the victim said that the accused kept following her car trying to block her way, adding they even tried to open the door of her car.

“I was coming home from Sector 8 Chandigarh to Panchkula and from Sector 7 these boys started following me. They kept on swerving into my car to make me stop. I did not stop but they were trying to block my way. When I was taking a turn, they blocked my way and one person walked towards my car. He banged on my window and tried to open the door. The police came right at that moment and I left that place. If the police had not been there then I might not have been able to make it. They were really helpful,” the 29-year old told ANI.

She further said that the next morning the women cell contacted her and offered their support.

“I did not know who were following me until the next morning when I found out in the news. The Chandigarh Police have been so proactive when it comes to women’s safety,” she added.

Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas and other youth and charged them for wrongful restraint and driving under the influence of alcohol on the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer.

They were later released on bail.