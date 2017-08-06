Home Nation

Haryana stalking case: Victim recalls harrowing episode, says accused tried everything to stop her

Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas Barala and charged them for wrongful restraint and driving under the influence of alcohol on the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer.

Published: 06th August 2017 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2017 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: A day after Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Barala’s son Vikas was arrested on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer, the victim said that the accused kept following her car trying to block her way, adding they even tried to open the door of her car.

“I was coming home from Sector 8 Chandigarh to Panchkula and from Sector 7 these boys started following me. They kept on swerving into my car to make me stop. I did not stop but they were trying to block my way. When I was taking a turn, they blocked my way and one person walked towards my car. He banged on my window and tried to open the door. The police came right at that moment and I left that place. If the police had not been there then I might not have been able to make it. They were really helpful,” the 29-year old told ANI.

She further said that the next morning the women cell contacted her and offered their support.

“I did not know who were following me until the next morning when I found out in the news. The Chandigarh Police have been so proactive when it comes to women’s safety,” she added.

Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas and other youth and charged them for wrongful restraint and driving under the influence of alcohol on the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer.

They were later released on bail. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana stalking case Subhash Barala Vikas Barala Chandigarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp