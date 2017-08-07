Have everyone’s support including NCP, Ahmed Patel will win: Congress

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence of winning the upcoming Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress on Monday said that all political parties along with the National Communist Party (NCP) will support the grand old party and its candidate Ahmed Patel.



Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Central government was indulging in vendetta politics but will not succeed.



“Let the BJP use all kind of cheap tactics, let them do how much ever political conspiracies they want to, they will never be successful. They can never get majority from the people. Therefore in both Rajya Sabha and in Gujarat’s Vidhan Sabha Congress will win and that is why t he BJP is panicking. All political parties along with NCP will support congress and Ahmed Patel will win,” he added.



Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who is contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, will meet the 44 party MLAs who returned today morning from Bengaluru.



In the wee hours today, all the 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs who were holed in Karnataka's resort as a result of the alleged horse-trading by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, returned back to the state.



As soon as the MLAs landed at the state capital they were taken to the Neejanand Resort in Gujarat's Anand district, located 77 km from Ahmedabad, ahead of the Rajya Sabha Election which is to be held tomorrow for three seats.



After reaching the resort, senior Ahmed Patel expressed confidence on his party and said all the MLAs of the party stand united.



"We are confident of victory, all MLAs are with us," he told ANI.



All the MLAs were whisked away to Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort, after six of the Gujarat Congress MLAs quitted the party and joined the BJP.



The BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput against Congress' Ahmed Patel.