Medha Patkar arrested on her way to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, sent to jail

Patkar was arrested as she insisted on going back to meet the oustees.

Published: 09th August 2017 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2017 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Medha Patkar. (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar was arrested on Wednesday when she was on her way to Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh to meet the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) oustees.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patkar was discharged from the intensive care unit of the Bombay Hospital in Indore, where she had been admitted for urgent medical care on the 12th day of the indefinite fast on Monday evening.

“She was not cooperating for the medical treatment and clinical investigations, neither was she willing to take anything orally. Though the level of life threatening compound Ketone still existed in the urine, owing to her insistence of not staying at the hospital, we were forced to discharge her. But she was discharged only after she signed the leaving against medical advice form,” said key sources from the Bombay Hospital administration in Indore.

The Indore divisional commissioner Sanjay Dube confirmed the arrest to the New Indian Express over phone

“Prohibitory orders are already in place in Dhar. Since she is hell bent at returning to the venue of fast, it might create law and order problems. She might instigate more trouble similar to the violence that happened in Chikilda village while she along with other fasting activists were being removed for medical treatment on Monday evening,” said Dube.

She was produced before SDM Dhar and arrested under Section 151 (r/w Sections 107, 116(3)) of Criminal Procedure Code which deals with arresting someone as a preventive measure to prevent possible breach of peace.

In Bhopal, meanwhile, the state’s inspector general of police (IG Law and Order) Makarand Deuskar said over 30 police personnel, including several female constables, were injured when the activists assaulted the on-duty cops at Chikilda on August 7 evening, while the police force was shifting the NBA leader and other fasting activists for medical treatment in Dhar and Indore.

“One of our newly recruited female constables Swati Pathak has sustained severe injuries in head in the attack by the mob of activists at Chikilda on Monday evening. She is presently undergoing treatment at Indore,” said Deuskar.

