Gorakhpur hospital deaths: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj claims oxygen was cut off

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said children died in a Gorakhpur hospital because oxygen supply was cut off over non-payment of dues.

Published: 12th August 2017 06:56 PM

Sakshi Maharaj

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj | PTI

By PTI

UNNAO: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj today said 30 infants died in a Gorakhpur hospital because oxygen supply was cut off over non-payment of dues.     

He demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, where 30 children are believed to have died in 48 hours.     

"The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident," the MP from Unnao told reporters.     

Denying media reports that he had termed the incident as a "massacre" (narsanhar), Sakshi Maharaj said, "I have never said so. I said the deaths were not natural and steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future."

