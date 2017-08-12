Home Nation

They teach journalism but teachers at IIMC now barred from criticising government

The Central Civil Services Conduct (CCS) rules, which prohibit criticism of the government, will now be applicable on the faculty of the IIMC.

Published: 12th August 2017 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2017 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A number of teachers, who did not wish to come on record, slammed the authority for going ahead with its plan. | Picture Courtesy: www.iimc.nic.in

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Civil Services Conduct (CCS) rules, which prohibit criticism of the government, will now be applicable on the faculty of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), according to the media school under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Executive Council (EC) of the institute here today. IIMC Director-General K G Suresh said the proposal was adopted "unanimously".

A number of teachers, who did not wish to come on record, slammed the authority for going ahead with its plan despite their contention that imposing CCS rules would be an "assault on academic freedom".

"The EC (Executive Council) today unanimously adopted our proposal. This is to end any ambiguity or discretion in administration of justice, and is aimed at greater transparency. It is being implemented in several universities including the Delhi University," the DG told PTI.

However, DUTA (Delhi University Teachers' Association) President Nandita Narain said DU faculty do not come under CCS conduct rules.

One of the clauses of the CCS Rules bars government servants from making any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an "adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action" of the Central government or a state government.

The State-run Institute had set up a committee to deliberate on the issue. It recently recommended that wherever IIMC bylaws are silent, CCS rules should apply, which has now been accepted by the EC.

During the deliberations, a few faculty members had placed their objection before the committee. Three JD(U) MPs had also raised the issue with I&B Minister Smriti Irani.

Suresh, however, said the move will "empower" IIMC staff and faculty.

The committee had brushed aside the teachers' contention regarding unconditional and absolute freedom saying that it cannot be accepted as the Constitution itself provided for reasonable restrictions on the fundamental right as enumerated in Article 19.

It would be a "transparent contradiction" that teachers of journalism are not allowed to express their opinion and critique on public policy and other relevant social, political and economic issues in the media, a faculty member had said.

The 14-member EC, IIMC's highest decision-making body, comprises the I&B Secretary, two academics, three senior journalists, three faculty members among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Civil Services Conduct Indian Institute of Mass Communication Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp