Over 2 lakh sqm land allotted to 15 Maharashtra educational societies not utilised: CAG

At least 15 education societies in four districts of Maharashtra have failed to utilise over two lakh sq metres of land allotted to them by June 2016.

The report further said that another 4,000 sq. metres land in Nashik district was allotted for education purpose in October 1933 on the occupancy basis. | PTI File Photo

MUMBAI: At least 15 education societies in four districts of Maharashtra have failed to utilise over two lakh sq metres of land allotted to them by June 2016, as per a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly recently.

"Scrutiny of records in four districts has revealed that in 15 cases, the land admeasuring 2,13,023 sq. meters was allotted to the education societies. These societies had not utilised the land up to June 2016," the report said.

The utilisation period in all these cases stipulated by collector had expired, the report said.

It further said that another 4,000 sq. metres land in Nashik district was allotted for education purpose in October 1933 on the occupancy basis.

"As per the report submitted by the talathi, the land was found barren and no construction was found on the land. The piece of land should be resumed to the government," the CAG report stated.

