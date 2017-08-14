Home Nation

Two Tamil Nadu men die of suspected drug overdose in Goa

The two men, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were part of a group which had arrived in the state for a vacation

Published: 14th August 2017 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2017 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)

By PTI

PANAJI:  Two men died of suspected drug overdose at a party on a beach in North Goa, a police official said today.     

The two men, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were part of a group which had arrived in the state for a vacation, he said.     

The duo attended the party at Vagator beach in North Goa on Saturday night after which they felt uneasy, he said.     

They were rushed to a private hospital in Anjuna village near Panaji where they died yesterday, the official said.     

The doctors suspect that the two men died of drug overdose. However, their postmortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.     

In view of the incident, the state government has asked the police to crack down on the sale of narcotics in North Goa.     

State water resources minister Vinod Palyekar, in whose constituency Vagator beach is situated, said he has directed North Goa's Superintendent of Police Chandan Chowdhary to clamp down on the drug trade in the coastal belt.     

"I have been raising concern over the sale of drugs in the northern part of the state from the day I was elected," Palyekar said.     

He suggested that a policy to regulate outdoor night parties be formed to discourage sale and consumption of drugs in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug overdoseGoaBeach PartyVagator BeachNorth Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp