Two Tamil Nadu men die of suspected drug overdose in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: Two men died of suspected drug overdose at a party on a beach in North Goa, a police official said today.

The two men, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were part of a group which had arrived in the state for a vacation, he said.

The duo attended the party at Vagator beach in North Goa on Saturday night after which they felt uneasy, he said.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Anjuna village near Panaji where they died yesterday, the official said.

The doctors suspect that the two men died of drug overdose. However, their postmortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.

In view of the incident, the state government has asked the police to crack down on the sale of narcotics in North Goa.

State water resources minister Vinod Palyekar, in whose constituency Vagator beach is situated, said he has directed North Goa's Superintendent of Police Chandan Chowdhary to clamp down on the drug trade in the coastal belt.

"I have been raising concern over the sale of drugs in the northern part of the state from the day I was elected," Palyekar said.

He suggested that a policy to regulate outdoor night parties be formed to discourage sale and consumption of drugs in the state.