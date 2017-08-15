Indian origin Stanford Professor Thomas Kailath to get Marconi Society’s lifetime award

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: Stanford University professor Thomas Kailath has been given the US-based Marconi Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award, making him only the sixth recipient of the award in the 43-year history of the society, which is dedicated to furthering scientific achievements in communications and the Internet.

Kailath is Hitachi America Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University. Earlier recipients have included Claude Shannon, the father of Information Theory and Gordon Moore of Moore’s Law fame.

The award is in recognition of Prof Kailath’s “transformative contributions to information and system science over six decades as well as his sustained mentoring and development of new generations of scientists”, a press release from Marconi Society said.

The society acknowledged Kailath’s contributions to information theory, filtering theory, linear systems and control, signal processing, semiconductor manufacturing, linear algebra, matrix and operator theory.

Kailath and his students co-founded four companies, two of which went public.