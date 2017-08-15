Home Nation

Indian origin Stanford Professor Thomas Kailath to get Marconi Society’s lifetime award

Stanford University professor Thomas Kailath, hailing from Pune, has been given the US-based Marconi Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Published: 15th August 2017 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2017 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Thomas Kailath | Youtube

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: Stanford University professor Thomas Kailath has been given the US-based Marconi Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award, making him only the sixth recipient of the award in the 43-year history of the society, which is dedicated to furthering scientific achievements in communications and the Internet.

Kailath is Hitachi America Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University. Earlier recipients have included Claude Shannon, the father of Information Theory and Gordon Moore of Moore’s Law fame.

The award is in recognition of Prof Kailath’s “transformative contributions to information and system science over six decades as well as his sustained mentoring and development of new generations of scientists”, a press release from Marconi Society said.

The society acknowledged Kailath’s contributions to information theory, filtering theory, linear systems and control, signal processing, semiconductor manufacturing, linear algebra, matrix and operator theory.
Kailath and his students co-founded four companies, two of which went public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Kailath Stanford University Electrical engineering

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp