Home Nation

Swine flu kills 208 in Gujarat this year, over 900 hospitalised

Swine flu has killed 208 people in Gujarat since January this year and 994 patients infected with the H1N1 virus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Published: 16th August 2017 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. | Express Photo Service

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Swine flu has killed 208 people in Gujarat since January this year and 994 patients infected with the H1N1 virus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the state government today said.

In a statement issued here, Gujarat Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary said the administration is taking necessary steps to curb the spread of swine flu, with the help of over 5,000 doctors.

As per the release, 1,883 people across the state were found to be infected with H1N1 between January 1 and August 15 this year.

"While only 256 cases were reported in the first six months, the virus raised its head only after July, when 322 cases were reported. This month alone, 1,305 people were found to be infected with the virus," the release said.

"Of these, 994 people are still under treatment, while 208 have succumbed to the disease," the release said adding that 681 patients were discharged after treatment.

In order to control the spread of the H1N1 virus, a dedicated team of 17,000 health workers, including 5,000 MBBS doctors, have been deployed across the state to identify patients and to provide necessary guidance and treatment, it said.

These health workers have already completed the task of identifying swine flu positive cases through the door-to-door survey, covering over four crore citizens, the release said.

The minister also expressed confidence that in the coming days, the number of swine flu cases would gradually come down due to the government's "quick response".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swine flu Gujarat H1N1 virus Death Toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp