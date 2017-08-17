Another Babbar Khalsa operative held by UP ATS

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A suspected operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa has been arrested by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad in Unnao district, a senior official said today.

Jaswant Singh alias Kala was arrested late last night on an information provided by Balwant Singh, an active member of Babbar Khalsa who was arrested from Aishbagh area earlier in the day yesterday, IG ATS Asim Arun said today.

Jaswant, who hails from Punjab's Muktsar district, was arrested following a raid at Bhalla Farm house in Sohramau police station area of Unnao, the IG said.

Jaswant was wanted by Rajasthan and Punjab police in connection with various cases, including murder.

Balwant was arrested on a tip off provided by the Punjab Police.

The IG said both the Babbar Khalsa operatives will be produced before a court.