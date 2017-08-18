Another baby born on NDRF rescue boat in Bihar's Gopalganj

By PTI

PATNA: Another baby was born on a rescue boat of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the flood-hit Gopalganj today.

"While evacuation of a pregnant lady with her guardian by NDRF team from far-flung flood-affected village in Gopalganj district a baby girl was born today," Vijay Sinha, commandant of 9th battalion of NDRF, said.

"The lady was in advance stage of pregnancy and developed labour pain at her flood hit the village and delivered the baby on the boat itself," he said.

The baby girl was born to Manju Devi wife of Brajesh Kumar of Rampur village in Darauli block of Gopalganj district, Sinha said.

The mother and the new born baby have been admitted to the nearby government hospital at Darauli and they are in good condition, the NDRF Commandant said.

This is the second occasion when a child was born at NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit areas of Bihar.

Earlier, on Wednesday last NDRF personnel helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby on its rescue boat in Bihar's flood-ravaged Madhubani district.

The pregnant woman was being evacuated by NDRF from a far-flung flood affected village under Benipatti block of Madhubani district when she delivered her baby on the boat.

Sinha, who is coordinating relief and rescue operation, said the boats of the force have nursing staff and a medical first respondent who help pregnant women and others who need immediate medical care.

The NDRF personnel had helped four women deliver their babies on its boats during flood relief and rescue operation in Bihar last year too.

NDRF has so far evacuated more than two dozen pregnant women from different marooned areas of Bihar.