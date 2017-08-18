Carcass of cows rot inside the gau-shala owned by a senior BJP leader in Chhattisgarh. | Photo: lalluram.com (Special Arrangement)

RAIPUR: On the same day when cow vigilantes assaulted a Muslim family in Bihar for allegedly having beef, 200 cows, in a shelter owned by a Chattisgarh BJP leader, reportedly died of "starvation or of lack of proper care" over two days, said Rajpur village Sarpanch Pati Sevaram Sahu

The incident happened in Rajpur village of Chattisgarh's Durg district and the district administration learnt about the cow deaths through the complaints lodged by the local villagers.

Dhamda block sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Patre, after visiting the cow shelter owned by senior BJP leader Harish Verma Patre, confirmed the deaths and said that that the cows died either due to “starvation or lack of proper care”.

He added that a four-member team led by deputy director of animal husbandry was constituted to probe into the causes of death and the reports of post-mortem.

Despite repeated attempts the district collector Umesh Kumar Agrawal didn’t attend the call or respond to the New Indian Express' queries messaged to him on his mobile phone.

(With ANI inputs)