Home Nation

Bihar floods death toll reaches 308 as water enters new areas

Rescue teams have been put on extra alert as the meteorological department predicted more rains with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Published: 21st August 2017 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2017 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With several rivers still flowing above the danger level and new areas getting inundated on Monday, the flood situation in Bihar’s northern and eastern districts turned grimmer, sending rescue and rehabilitation teams into an overdrive.

As many as 308 people have lost their lives by latest count, said officials of the state disaster management department, adding that the toll could go up. The rescue teams were put on extra alert as the meteorological department predicted more rains with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.
People in several flood-hit areas on Monday protested against unavailability of relief material. As many as 28 teams of NDRF and 20 teams of SDRF, apart from the Army and the Air Force personnel, are engaged in evacuation and rescue, said officials. The floods have affected nearly 1.28 crore people in 164 blocks of 18 districts.

Araria district accounted for 71 deaths alone, Sitamarhi (34), West Champaran (29), Katihar (26), Madhubani (22), East Champaran (19), Darbhanga (19), Madhepura (15), Supual (13), Kisanganj (11), Gopalganj (9), Purnea (9) Muzaffarpur (7), Khagaria (6), Saran (6) and Saharsa (4), Sheohar (4).
“Several rivers including the Gandak, Burh Gandak, Kamla Balan and Ghaghra are seen flowing above the danger level. All efforts are being made to evacuate people from vulnerable areas,” said a senior official of the disaster management department after a meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In Muzaffarpur district, thousands of people fled to safer areas as the waters of an overflowing Gandak river entered their villages. Low-lying areas such as Mathiha, Bariyapur and Jhigaha were inundated and got largely cut off from land. Floodwaters also entered parts of Muzaffarpur town.
In Darbhanga district, a ring embankment was breached by the rising pressure of water and at least eight villages were inundated. But NDRF and SDRF teams evacuated the villagers in time, said officials. Floodwaters entered the northern parts of Darbhanga town, forcing people to escape to safer places.
Nitish Kumar was scheduled to undertake another aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Monday, but a technical snag in his helicopter prevented it, said officials.

The CM asked senior officials to do their best to prevent the loss of lives due to flooding of habitations and to ensure diseases do not spread at the 1,336 relief camps set up by the government.
Meanwhile, train services continued to be affected as floodwaters have overtopped tracks.
An East Central Railways statement said train services have resumed on some sections under the Samastipur division with speed restriction.Chief Public Relations Officer of the ECR Rajesh Kumar said 11 trains have been cancelled for on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
floods Bihar Deaths toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp