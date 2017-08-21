Home Nation

BJP chief Amit Shah's Goa airport meet: AAI says won't allow a repeat, Bombay HC disposes of plea

The Bombay High Court disposed of an activist's petition against a 'public meeting' held at Dabolim airport in Goa.

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Bombay High Court today disposed of an activist's petition against a "public meeting" held at Dabolim airport in Goa last month to welcome BJP chief Amit Shah after the Airport Authority of India (AAI) submitted that it was not pre-planned and assured the court that it won't allow a repeat of such "isolated occurrence".

In an affidavit submitted before the division bench of Justices G S Patel and Nutan Sardessai, AAI Goa Director BCH Negi stated such instances would not be repeated in future.

Social activist Aires Rodrigues had challenged the holding of the meeting to welcome Shah on the airport premises on July 1. He had sought action against the authorities concerned for allowing the meeting in the high-security precinct of the airport, which he claimed was in violation of norms.

He had submitted photographs and alleged the BJP made contradictory statements. On one hand it claimed the meeting was held after securing all the necessary permissions while on the other hand it stated that the gathering was spontaneous.

On August 18, Negi filed an affidavit stating the "public meeting" was not pre-planned.

Filing another affidavit today, Negi said a repeat of the July 1 incident will never be allowed in future.

"I state that as respectfully explained in my affidavit dated August 18, the incident in question took place for the reasons stated therein and was an isolated occurrence.

"I hereby undertake that the airport authority will ensure that in future no such occurrence ever takes place under any circumstances and that the airport area and its precincts are not used for any such occurrence," it said.

The HC then disposed of Rodrigues' petition.

