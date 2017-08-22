Home Nation

India welcomes Trump's resolve to tackle Afghanistan issue, cross-border support for terrorists

In his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump laid out his South Asia policy, saying it was critical to further develop US' strategic partnership with India.

US President Donald Trump | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India today welcomed US President Donald Trump's determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confront issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists.

"India shares these concerns and objectives," External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar said India was also committed to supporting the government and the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to their country.

"We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and development assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people. We will continue these efforts, including in partnership with other countries," he said in a statement.

India's reaction came after Trump ruled out a hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to end America's longest war, as he warned Pakistan of consequences for providing safe havens to terrorists and sought an enhanced role for India to bring peace in the war-torn country.

In his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump laid out his South Asia policy, saying a "critical part" of it was to further develop US' strategic partnership with India.

 

US President Donald Trump

