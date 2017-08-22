Home Nation

Supreme Court considered media reports, decided to deal with triple talaq

Two media reports highlighting plight of Muslim women led the Supreme Court to change its professed stand.

Published: 22nd August 2017 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2017 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two media reports highlighting plight of Muslim women led the Supreme Court to change its professed stand that the sensitive issue of "triple talaq" involved state policy and Parliament should deal with it.

A five-judge constitution bench, by a majority of 3:2, set aside the prevalent practice of 'triple talaq' among Sunni Muslims saying it went against the basic tenets of Holy Quran and the Islamic law Shariat.

However, the apex court had refused to entertain the plea of Ahmedabad Women Action Group in 1997 on the discrimination meted out to Muslim women in the case, saying that the issue involved "State policy to be dealt with by the legislature".

It had then referred to the observations made in two cases in which it was said that a climate was required to be built for a uniform civil code and "the court could at best advise and focus attention to the problem instead of playing an activist role".

The professed stand got changed when a bench comprising Justices A R Dave and Adarsh Kumar Goel, in 2015, decided to take up the matter on its own and referred it to the then Chief Justice for necessary action.

It had taken note of two news articles, including one titled as 'Muslim Women’s Quest for Equality', which was published in a leading English daily. They had highlighted the plight of Muslim women who suffered polygamy and unilateral triple talaq.

It was pointed out that in spite of constitutional guarantee, the Muslim women were subjected to discrimination and there was no safeguard against arbitrary divorce and second marriage by her husband during the currency of the first marriage, resulting in denial of dignity and security to her.

Finally, a five-judge constitution bench came into being and struck the practice down on grounds, including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq Islamic law Shariat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp