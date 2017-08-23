Home Nation

Army officer convicted for graft after 27 years of trial

After 27 years of investigation and trial, a former Army colonel has been convicted by a special CBI court in Chandigarh.

Published: 23rd August 2017 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2017 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After 27 years of investigation and trial, a former Army colonel has been convicted by a special CBI court in Chandigarh for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

B S Guraya, who was posted in the General Staff (Engg) department at the western command headquarters, was booked under corruption charges on August 6, 1990 for amassing assets worth Rs 90 lakh, a CBI spokesperson said here.

The spokesperson said Guraya has been sentenced by the trial court to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also ordered confiscation of Guraya's properties worth Rs 66.94 lakh, he said.

Although the CBI filed charge sheet in 1993, the charges were framed five years later in 1998.

"The accused filed a petition in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, challenging the framing of charges. On September 29, 1998, the petition was dismissed by the High Court," the CBI Spokesperson said.

The officer then approached the Supreme Court against the orders of the High Court.

The regular trial of the case started in May, 2009.

During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined 66 witnesses while the defence 76.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandigarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp