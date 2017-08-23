Home Nation

FM radio to cover 60 per cent population by 2020: MoS Information and Broadcasting

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also called for FM productions to incorporate content with local significance and flavour.

Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore in New Delhi. | PTI

By PTI

KOTA: Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today said work is underway to increase the coverage of FM (frequency modulation) radio from present 44 per cent population to 60 per cent by 2020.     

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, during a day-long visit here, also called for FM productions to incorporate content with local significance and flavour.     

"The FM production material should be developed keeping in view the counselling aspect of the students," he said, and added, "Listing to FM also improves one's language. FM can be a good means of entertainment for students."     

Rathore said currently FM covers 44 per cent of the population but its reach would be expanded to 60 per cent population by 2020.     

He also shed light on the All India Radio being the preferred medium of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme due to its wide reach.     

"(All India) Radio covers 99 per cent of India's population and it is the reason the prime minister chose radio for the broadcast of his 'Mann Ki Baat’," Rathore said.     

The Union minister along with Kota MP Om Birla unveiled the logo of 'FM Kisan Vani' that can be heard on FM radio frequency 90.4 MHz.

