Home Nation

International red sanders smuggler AT Maideen, his two aides held

The trio was arrested last night from a check post in Mydukur town of YSR Kadapa district, said SP Bapuji Attada.

Published: 24th August 2017 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2017 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

KADAPA: International red sanders smuggler AT Maideen and his two aides were arrested from near here, a police official said today.

The trio was arrested last night from a check post in Mydukur town of YSR Kadapa district, said SP Bapuji Attada.

Addressing a press conference here, he said police have seized 68 red sanders logs from him.

Police also confiscated two BMW cars, as many Nissan cars and a Tata Pick-up vehicle from him, the police officer said.

Maideen allegedly had links with international red sanders smugglers in China, Singapore, Dubai besides those operating in India, Attada said.

Maideen has been active in the illegal trade for the last 20 years during which he smuggled more than 3,000 tons of red sanders, used in traditional medicines and woodcraft across East Asia, he said.

The SP said police have identified Rs 77.5 crore worth of properties belonging to Maideen and located in Nagapattinam district, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AT Maideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp