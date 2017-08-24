International red sanders smuggler AT Maideen, his two aides held

By PTI

KADAPA: International red sanders smuggler AT Maideen and his two aides were arrested from near here, a police official said today.

The trio was arrested last night from a check post in Mydukur town of YSR Kadapa district, said SP Bapuji Attada.

Addressing a press conference here, he said police have seized 68 red sanders logs from him.

Police also confiscated two BMW cars, as many Nissan cars and a Tata Pick-up vehicle from him, the police officer said.

Maideen allegedly had links with international red sanders smugglers in China, Singapore, Dubai besides those operating in India, Attada said.

Maideen has been active in the illegal trade for the last 20 years during which he smuggled more than 3,000 tons of red sanders, used in traditional medicines and woodcraft across East Asia, he said.

The SP said police have identified Rs 77.5 crore worth of properties belonging to Maideen and located in Nagapattinam district, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.