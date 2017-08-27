Dera violence Day 3 UPDATES | Court to pronounce sentence on Ram Rahim around 2:30 pm today; Haryana assures 'fool proof' security

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday in Haryana and Punjab where curfew was relaxed at some places that were hit by violence in the aftermath of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on Friday, August 25.

There has been no report of any violence in Haryana since Saturday even as security forces remained on alert, a day before the Dera chief's quantum of sentence will be decided.

Ahead of today's verdict, the deputy commissioner of Rohtak has said that those creating trouble should expect bullets if they defy warnings.

On the other hand, A special courtroom has been set up in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail, where Ram Rahim has been lodged since his rape-conviction. The Special CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the guilty verdict in the 2002 rape case against the Dera chief on Friday, will be flown in by a special helicopter for the sentencing.

In Sirsa, the exodus of Dera followers from the sect's headquarters, which began Saturday, continued yesterday with the district administration providing buses to facilitate their departure. The Haryana Roadways deployed over 50 buses for transporting the followers.

However, according to the police, roughly 5,000 followers were still inside the headquarters and the security forces had been appealing to them for vacating the place.

In neighbouring Delhi, Police on Sunday had dismissed the rumours of schools being shut today.

However, the national capital has been put on high alert and the police have heightened vigil.

Madhur Verma, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, said additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas and senior officers are keeping a tight vigil.

Extra measures like deployment of Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams and reserve forces were taken. Flag marches were conducted in some areas, including northeast Delhi, police said.

UPDATES:

Fake traffic advisory circulated, no such advisory issued. No road closures, metro remains as per schedule: Delhi Police PRO. (ANI)

Will implement Shoot-at-sight orders if anti-social elements try to harm self or others, will take strong action acc to situation: Rohtak DC. (ANI)

Schools to remain open tomorrow. No instructions from Delhi police to close them. Social media rumours should not be believed: Delhi Police PRO (ANI)

Honeypreet Insan was in the chopper with court's permission, clarified Haryana DGP BS Sandhu. (ANI)

After conviction, Honeypreet Insan, Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, expressed her desire to go with him as attendant stating he is unwell: Haryana DGP. He added, "Judge said that this is Jail Department and Government's prerogative; she didn't get permission so she is not in jail." (ANI)

Additional deployment in border areas&sensitive locations like bus stands&railway stations.Motorcycle patrolling being done:Delhi Police PRO pic.twitter.com/fEPC1H1yYU — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

24 deceased people from Sirsa identified, postmortem done. Total 38 deaths, 32 in Panchkula and 6 in Sirsa: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu. (ANI)

23 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Rohtak. All arrangements in and outside the jail are complete: Mohammad Akil, Haryana ADGP (Law & Order). (ANI)

103 Deras have been sanitized: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu

Special arrangements for his security. Although we haven't received official itinerary proceedings hopefully begin around 2.30 pm: NS Virk pic.twitter.com/DhoYg64CWC — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017

Won't allow any gathering in Rohtak. All trains and buses coming to Rohtak have been stopped or cancelled. Special check points set up on all roads leading to Rohtak. Haryana Police, District Police and Special Paramilitary forces in place: Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range. (ANI)

All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, bordering Haryana, will remain closed tomorrow in view of the sentencing. The Shamli district authorities have also sealed roads connecting the district with Haryana. Additional Director General of Police (Meerut Zone) Prashant Kumar told reporters today that security had been beefed up in all nine districts of the zone -- Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bullandshahr, Meerut and Gautam Budh Nagar. (PTI)

There is no army deployment in Rohtak as of now, they have been kept on standby: Haryana ADGP (Law & Order). (ANI)

FIR under sedition charges registered in Panchkula police station (based on a news report) against Aditya Insan (Ram Rahim's official spokesperson) and Dhiman Insan: Haryana DGP. (ANI)

52 cases registered till now, 926 people arrested: Haryana DGP BS Sandhu. (ANI)

Sedition, attempt to murder charges against 7 securitymen of Dera chief: Police. (PTI)

Five Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been arrested for defying prohibitory orders, who were clamped in Sirsa from the day of the conviction. Police also added that some followers had gathered in Uttam Dharamshala here and held a meeting, after which they proceeded towards Paraw Chowk while raising anti-government slogans. (PTI)

A court is to be set up in the prison premises itself where the special Central Bureau of Investigation judge will start proceedings around 2.30 pm on Monday, said Mohammad Akil, Haryana ADGP (Law and Order), a day ahead of Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing.

Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas said that "fool proof" arrangements are in place to avert a replay of Friday-type violence on Monday when the court pronounces quantum of punishment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim. "Dus kilometre radius me parinda bhi par nahi mar sakta (Not even a bird can enter the 10 kilometre radius of the prison in Rohtak where Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged)", he added. (READ FULL REPORT HERE)

Broadband, internet lease lines in premises of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa suspended till 29 August ahead of the sentencing. (ANI)

Haryana Home Department orders suspension of mobile net, SMS, all dongle services till 11:30 am on August 29. Voice calls on mobile networks not affected. (ANI)

Services of bulk messages and mobile internet suspended in Kaithal, ahead of sentencing of Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh tomorrow. (ANI)

Section 144 to remain in effect in Ambala till further orders. (ANI)

All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Ram Niwas, said in an official release. (PTI)

Train and inter-state bus services from Jammu and Kashmir have resumed after being suspended on Friday. Dozens of trains from Jammu Tawi Railway station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station in Katra were cancelled as a precautionary measure stranding thousands of passengers, including devotees. (PTI)

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except in the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said today (READ FULL REPORT HERE)

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh also said that the number of followers inside the Dera in Sirsa was dropping and that they were leaving for their homes, with the help of the police.

"There will be no relaxation in curfew tomorrow (August 28). It will be imposed throughout the day", said Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh. (ANI)

"They raised anti-national slogans and threatened to disrupt peace during a gathering on 20 August, " said Panipat DSP, following the arrest of eight Dera Sacha Sauda supporters under sedition charges in Panipat yesterday. The eight Dera supporters from Panipat who were

arrested under charges of sedition yesterday. (Photo | ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', slammed the mayhem created by followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim, saying violence in the name of faith won't be tolerated and asserted that the guilty would not be spared.

In Sirsa, the district administration this morning relaxed the curfew for five hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here, after restrictions were imposed on August 24. However, the curfew was reimposed and army vehicles were seen taking out a flag march.

Punjab chief minister told the reporters that they are going towards southern Punjab, where Dera Sacha Sauda supporters have a greater hold, and to check if everything is all right there.

A 35-year-old cameraman of a news channel was today attacked allegedly by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he tried to enter the campus of the sect. [FULL REPORT]

Rail service from Delhi to Katra via Ambala have been resumed, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said, adding peace prevails in the state.

Punjab was also peaceful and no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere, an official spokesperson said.

Calm but tense. (Photo | PTI)

Tight security arrangements were being put in place in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where the CBI court judge will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the rape case against 50-year-old sect chief.

Authorities said they are ensuring that law and order is maintained at all cost tomorrow when the sentence is pronounced.

The judge will be flown to the district jail in Sunaria, Rohtak, for pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

Security forces were on high alert in Haryana and strict vigil was being maintained in sensitive districts including Panchkula, Sirsa, Rohtak and Fatehabad.

At many sensitive places in Punjab too, security forces conducted flag marches and kept a tight vigil in sensitive areas.

Punjab has tightened security at vital installations, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said yesterday evening.

Singh will be visiting some of the affected areas of Punjab today to congratulate the people and the forces on the ground for maintaining peace.

Amarinder had yesterday said Haryana's main fault was its failure to prevent such a large crowd from gathering in Panchkula.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court yesterday castigated the Haryana government over the deadly violence that erupted in the state, saying it had "surrendered" before the followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda head for "political considerations".

In a big crackdown, the Haryana government had yesterday sealed over 30 congregation centres of the Dera Sacha Sauda across the state even as it came under attack from the high court over Friday's violence that claimed 36 lives.

Four rifles, including an AK-47, pistols and petrol bombs were among the weapons seized from the supporters of the sect whose chief was convicted on Friday in a 2002 rape case that sparked violence and arson, mainly in Panchkula and Sirsa, police said.

Two cases of sedition were also registered against Dera followers, it added but did not give details.

Facing flak over the violence, the Haryana government had suspended Ashok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Panchkula, alleging that his "defective" prohibitory orders allowed the crowd build-up in the district.