Home Nation

Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD Medical College’s suspended principal, wife arrested in Kanpur

The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested Dr Rajiv Kumar Mishra, suspended principal of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla from Saketnagar locality.

Published: 29th August 2017 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2017 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

UP Police team Police inside the BRD Hospital for the investigation in Gorakhpur where at least 30 children died. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested Dr Rajiv Kumar Mishra, suspended principal of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla from Saketnagar locality of Kanpur on Tuesday in connection with the death of over 30 children at government-run hospital within a span of 48 hours between August 9 and 11.

The couple, who had been on the police radar for a week now, were taken to Gorakhpur for interrogation.  The arrest was preceded by a raid by the joint teams of Gorakhpur and Kanpur STF at the residence of a prominent criminal lawyer of Kanpur where the couple were staying.

The then principal Dr Mishra was suspended for dereliction of duty and Dr Kafeel Ahmad, nodal officer of 100-bed encephalitis ward was also removed from his post by medical education minister during his visit to the medical college on August 11.

Tuesday’s police action has come in response to the FIR which was lodged by medical education and training director general KK Gupta against nine persons at Hazratganj police station in state capital Lucknow on August 23 and later transferred to Gorakhpur on August 24.

While Dr Misra and Manish Bhandari of Pushpa Sales Private Limited, the oxygen suppliers ¬ were charged with attempted culpable homicide (attempt to cause death) and criminal conspiracy, Dr Satish Kumar, head, anaesthesia department and Dr Kafeel Ahmed, were charged with criminal negligence resulting in so many deaths.

According to the FIR, Dr Misra has been accused of not clearing the payment of Pushpa Sales for want of bribe in connivance with his subordinate staff at BRD Medical College.

Dr Misra has also been charged with leaving the district headquarters ignoring the media reports regarding deaths at the hospital instead of handling the emergency situation at the medical college.

Dr Misra’s wife, Dr Purnima Shukla, who was not posted at the BRD Medical College and was associated with the district Homeopathic Hospital, has been accused of seeking monetary gratification using her husband’s name and aiding him in corrupt practices.

Dr Kafeel was also charged with using social media to spread wrong information apparently in reference to reports in a section of the media, which described him as a hero who arranged oxygen cylinders from his own pocket.

Believably, the FIR also stated that the state-run medical college had received a total fund of `454 lakh for the financial year 2017-18, of which `63.65 lakh could be given to Pushpa Sales to clear the pending dues of the firm.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Health Department has confirmed filing two separate caveats before the Allahabad and Lucknow benches of the High Court against the Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College for medical negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur oxygen Children deaths Gorakhpur tragedy BRD Medical College BRD college prinicipal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp