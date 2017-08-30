Home Nation

India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said. 

Published: 30th August 2017 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2017 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri from 10:30 am. (ANI)

JAMMU: The Indian and Pakistani Army traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damage or casualty has been reported.

The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS here.

"Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they started unprovoked shelling and firing at 10.30 a.m. It is still going on. Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively," Mehta said.

