WATCH | Rajasthan doctors engage in verbal feud during emergency surgery of pregnant woman; newborn dies

JODHPUR: In what amounts to a case of gross negligence and utter inconsideration, two doctors engaged in a verbal spat, swearing at each with a woman lay open on the operation table for an emergency surgery.

The incident took place at the Umaid Women and Children Hospital yesterday when gynaecologist Ashok Nainwal and anaesthetist M L Tak entered into a verbal spat over checking the heartbeat of the child, said Amilal Bhat, principal of the S N Medical College, which runs the hospital.

One of the doctors later walked out of the operation theatre. The child succumbed due to falling pulse rate, he said.

The baby reportedly died right after the delivery.

One of the staff members recorded the entire episode on the cell phone and the video has gone viral since then.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during the surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital (29.8.17)

Both the doctors have been removed from duty and disciplinary action will be initiated against them, A L Bhat, Principal told ANI.

Bhat said one of the doctors (an assistant professor) has been suspended and the file of the other doctor has been sent to the personnel department at Jaipur on the government's direction.

"An inquiry committee has also been constituted to probe the matter," he said.

The Rajasthan High Court has taken cognizance of the verbal spat between the two doctors and has asked the hospital to submit a report in this regard by 2 pm today.

The woman, identified as Anita, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. She was taken to the labour room, where a doctor checked her and recommended an immediate cesarean delivery.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)