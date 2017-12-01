Judge Loya’s son Anuj asked me to contact media if anything happened to his family: Friend

By Online Desk

Amid speculations of foul play surrounding the death of justice BH Loya, the special CBI court judge in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, a friend of Loya's son claims that the family is under pressure and Anuj had told him to inform the media, or someone who could help out, in case anything happened to him.

In an email conversation with The Caravan on November 29, Anuj's friend reportedly told the magazine that Anuj had shown him a copy of a letter, dated February 18, 2015, in which he raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his father's (Judge Loya) death. The letter, which had been published by the magazine last month, quotes Anuj as saying, “If anything happens to me or my family members, Chief Justice Mohit Shah and others involved in the conspiracy will be responsible.”

The friend (whose identity has not been revealed by The Caravan for the sake of his security) told the magazine that he had been in contact with Anuj till November 4, and that until that time Anuj had not changed his position on foul play being involved in his father's death. The standing instruction about informing the media if some harm came to Anuj or his family was also not withdrawn, the friend told Caravan.

The friend further said in his email that Anuj "appeared to be pretty scared" when he spoke about Mohit Shah’s visit after judge Loya's death. He claimed "the incident affected Anuj so deeply" that he quit engineering to pursue law, following in his father's footsteps.

The friend also told the magazine that he was unable to contact any of judge Loya's family, including Anuj. “I have tried contacting him but I am not able to reach any of his family members’ numbers. So I don’t know what’s going on. Has he like been pressurised or something?" he was quoted as saying by Caravan.

The Caravan also reported that in a separate email letter to them on November 29, a person identifying himself as Anuj Loya said, “I, myself, my sister and my mother did not have any doubts about the fact that my father had passed away due to a heart attack and no other reason.”

Photo of Anuj Loya's 2015 letter and the recent email as published by The Caravan.

However, The Caravan has said that the sender has not responded to mails seeking to verify his identity.

The new letter has surfaced amid calls for a high-level probe into justice Loya's death.

Earlier, Loya’s relatives had questioned the circumstances surrounding the judge’s sudden death and post mortem conducted without their permission, hinting at foul play. The family also alleged that before he died, Justice Loya had confided to them that he had been offered a bribe of Rs 100 crore by the then Chief Justice of the Bombay HC, Justice Mohit Shah, for a verdict in favour of Amit Shah.

It’s been three years since the sudden demise of Loya, the CBI special court judge in Mumbai, who had taken over the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case in which BJP president Amit Shah was accused. The trial, if it took place would have put then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah and several top Gujarat police officers on the stand for the encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife Kauser Bi.

Loya died on December 1, 2014, six months after he had taken over the case. The reason for his death was attributed to a heart attack.