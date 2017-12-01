Home Nation

NIA to take over seven Punjab killing cases

The decision was taken since the cases involve international criminal conspiracy and terrorism angle, and also because the modus operandi in all the killings was the same.

Published: 01st December 2017 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

Given the possible national and international ramifications of the conspiracy behind targeted killings in the state, the Punjab government has decided to hand over the investigations of seven cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The decision was taken since the cases involve international criminal conspiracy and terrorism angle, and also because the modus operandi in all the killings was the same.

During discussions between an NIA team led by its director Y C Modi and Punjab Police brass on Monday, the two sides had agreed that the central agency was better equipped to undertake further investigations, with handlers, conspirators and financers in all these cases believed to be operating from foreign soil.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the police to extend full support to the NIA to unravel the conspiracy so that foreign-based networks conspiring against the state are dismantled.

The NIA rounded up three persons from Pratapgarh in UP as part of its bid to unfold the network of sleeper terror modules. One of them, Shahnawaz, was taken to Delhi for questioning. He was detained on the basis of a tip-off by an LeT operative who was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday. Shanawaz is suspected to have carried out a recce of key locations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Punjab government Y C Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp