Home Nation

Told Modi privately that country shouldn't be divided on religious lines: Barack Obama

Asked how Modi responded to his private message on religious tolerance, Obama dodged a straight reply, saying his goal was not to disclose his private conversations.

Published: 01st December 2017 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Barack Obama at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former US President Barack Obama on Friday said he had "privately" told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a country should not be divided on sectarian lines and emphasised how the Indian society needed to cherish that Muslims in the country identify themselves as Indians which is not common for minorities in many other countries.

"A country shouldn't be divided on sectarian lines and that is something I have told Prime Minister Modi in person as well as to people in America...People see the differences between each other much too vividly and miss the commonalities. Commonalities are always based on gender and we need to focus on that," Obama said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Asked how Modi responded to his private message on religious tolerance, Obama dodged a straight reply, saying his goal was not to disclose his private conversations.

But he said India's majority community and government needed to cherish the fact that minorities, particularly Muslims, in India identify themselves as part of the nation.

"For a country like India where there is a Muslim population that is successful, integrated and considers itself as Indian - which is not the case in some other countries, this should be nourished and cultivated," the former US President said.

He said in a democracy the most important office was not the office of the President or a Prime Minister but the office of the citizen who needed to question themselves about which ideology they encourage with their support to particular politician.

"When you see a politician doing something questionable, ask yourself 'Am I supporting this?'. Politicians are like mirrors which reflect the community's view. If communities across India are saying they won't fall prey to division, then it will strengthen the hand of politicians who feel that way."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barack Obama Obama India visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp