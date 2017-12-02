Home Nation

BJP will lose in 2019 polls if ballot papers are used instead of EVMs, says Mayawati

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Challenging the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said today "with full confidence" that the saffron party would lose th...

Published: 02nd December 2017 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Challenging the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said today "with full confidence" that the saffron party would lose the general elections due in 2019 if ballot papers are used, instead of electronic voting machines.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after her party came second to the BJP in the civic body polls held in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats in the state. The rest were won by the BSP.

"If the BJP claims that they enjoy the mandate of the people, and the entire country is with them, then they should set aside the EVMs and hold the elections through ballot paper. And, I can say with full confidence that if the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are held by ballot paper, (the BJP) will not come to power," Mayawati claimed.

She was speaking to reporters after paying tributes to Buddhist monk Bhadant Pragyanand, who died on November 30.

Pragyanand, youngest among the seven monks who had initiated 'Babasaheb' Bhim Rao Ambedkar into Buddhism in 1956, died at Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

"We fought the urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh on party symbol, and it makes me happy to say that along with Dalits, in cities people belonging to backward castes, the upper castes and minorities, especially the Muslims, also voted for us in large number," she claimed.

Mayawati alleged that in the urban local body polls the government machinery was "misused". "Otherwise, more of our candidates would had become mayors in the state...and we would have won more seats," she said.

On a question about forming coalition with other political parties, Mayawati said: "The BSP wants a coalition of sarv samaj - dalits, tribals, backward, minorities (Muslims), upper-castes and want to link them through bhaichara (brotherhood).

"Can there be any bigger coalition than this?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVMs elections 2019 polls Mayawati BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp