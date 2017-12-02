Home Nation

GNLA area commander surrenders in Meghalaya, lays down arms

David Ch Marak, who was in charge of West Khasi Hills district, also deposited a China-made sniper rifle and ammunition.

By PTI

SHILLONG: An area commander of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) today surrendered before the BSF in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, BSF officials said.

He surrendered before the 58 Battalion Commandant N Ganguli during a simple ceremony at Tura.

Hailing from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district, Marak joined the outfit in 2015, they said.

The BSF officials expressed hope that its skill development programmes at the border would help youths shun the path of violence.

"Several pre-recruitment training programmes have been conducted to help unemployed youths at the border to compete successfully during recruitments," Meghalaya BSF IG P K Dubey said.

Such events have started yielding results now, he said.

