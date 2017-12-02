Like his younger brother Modi, Somabhai speaks mostly about vikas

Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Vikram Sharma
Express News Service

VADNAGAR (MEHSANA): Entering Somabhai Modi’s modest house in a narrow but “swachh” lane in Vadnagar is no big deal, considering his younger brother is India’s most powerful man. Just knock on the door and his wife would answer.

Introduce yourself and you are led into the living room, dominated by idols and photographs of gods and goddesses while bhajans play continuously in the background.

Lying on the sofa with three layers of cushion to support his spine, which has been troubling him since he returned from Varanasi after holding “chai pe charcha” with people during the Uttar Pradesh elections, Somabhai, like younger brother Narendra Modi, likes to talk only about “vikas” (development).

Somabhai just smiles when his attention is drawn to Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s innumerable temples in Gujarat. But he does have some advice for Rahul: “If you want to see development, take a good and detailed tour of Gujarat!”

He insists that politics be kept out of the interview but it is difficult considering the state is witnessing a “war” between the BJP and the Congress in the run-up to D-day. “Have you seen the results of the civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh today?” he asks with a smile, suggesting it will boost BJP morale in Gujarat.

“Muslims, Dalits, OBCs and all other sections of society have been protected under BJP rule in Gujarat. That is the reason these communities have prospered. Earlier, there used to be communal clashes almost every day. All communities live in harmony now but some people have a problem with it. Look at the development all around you. But some people (read Congress) are unable to digest this. They are now saying that ‘vikas pagal ho gaya hai’,” says the 74-year-old.

He says there is a medical college, an ITI and a BEd college among a host of other institutions in Vadnagar that has a population of 25,000. “Just like other places in Gujarat, Vadnagar has witnessed so many changes in the last few years. A new railway station has been constructed and work for a broad-gauge railway line is on. When small villages in Gujarat have developed so much under BJP rule, why are some people not able to digest this?”

Asked what he thinks about Rahul’s temple visits and the controversy at Somnath temple where his name was found in the register meant for non-Hindus, Somabhai smiles and says, with a tinge of sarcasm: “It’s up to him.”

Missing in action in Gujarat

Known for his “chai pe charchas” during the UP elections, Somabhai will be missing in action in Gujarat.

“While campaigning in Varanasi, I developed spine problems. I was hospitalized for five months. For three months then, I was not able to stand up. Family members and doctors have insisted I take rest at least for one year,” he says, adding, “I have done enough all these years.”

He is, however, watching all developments over television. “Look at the results of the civic body polls in UP. It is all about vikas and vikas alone. But unfortunately, the media does not highlight development.”
He says he is disappointed with the kind of politics the country is witnessing today. “Caste politics is ruining India. Elections will come and go but the atmosphere has to remain peaceful,” he says.

Unlike the trend of relatives gaining influence, Somabhai insists he would like to be known as Narendra Modi’s elder brother but not the Prime Minister’s brother. Somabhai’s trust — Sarvodaya Seva Trust — where he runs an old-age home is what keeps him busy throughout the day. Ask Somabhai when Narendra Modi will visit him, and he says, “I don’t know. If and when he comes, I will come to know only through newspapers.”  

