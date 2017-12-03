Female patient's death triggers rampage in Kolkata hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA: The death of a female patient triggered rampage at a private hospital here today as the patients' relatives alleging medical negligence broke glass doors and windows of the medical establishment.

Posta police station sources said relatives of the patient Tumpa Razak turned violent after her death this morning and damaged window panes and glass door in the corridor and outdoor patients' department of the Marwari Relief Society Hospital.

A big police force was sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control, they said.

The hospital sources said at least two junior doctors were assaulted by the mob but this was not corroborated by the police.

The patients' relatives alleged Razak had been suffering from fever and her condition worsened this morning.

They alleged that hospital doctors did not turn up on time to treat her.

The hospital claimed there was no medical negligence on the part of doctors and Razak was in critical condition.