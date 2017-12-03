Home Nation

Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan, who quit LeT, to study outside Jammu and Kashmir

20-year-old Majid, a B.Com 2nd year student and hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, had surrendered before security forces on November 17, a week after joining the militant group LeT.

Published: 03rd December 2017 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

20-year-old Kashmiri footballer Majid Irshad Khan. (Photo: Facebook/MajidKhan)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan, who surrendered before authorities a week after joining Lashkar-e-Toiba, has been sent by family outside the State for studies after his release from the police custody.

“Majid was released by police a week before. After his release, he told us that he wanted to continue the studies. So we sent him outside the State for continuing his studies,” Majid’s father, Irshad Ahmad Khan told New Indian Express.

20-year-old Majid, a B.Com 2nd year student and hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, had surrendered before security forces on November 17, a week after joining the militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

He had surrendered after his family members, friends and relatives appealed him to return. His mother’s passionate video message appealing him to return back had gone viral on social media. His father had also suffered a mild heart attack after him joining militancy.

Khan said they sent Majid outside for studies on their own.

“He was not sent by any agency outside State for studies but by the family. We will be bearing all his expenses,” he said adding, “We want him to pursue higher education and be a successful man”.

“We have made the necessary arrangements. We are trying to get him admitted in a good college,” Khan said.

He, however, refused to share information about the institutions and place where Majid would study.

When told that his son was a footballer and whether he would pursue football as a career, Khan said Majid has decided not to pursue football for now and entirely focus on education.

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia had offered to coach Majid in Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi after he surrendered before the security forces.

Majid is an ace footballer of the area and has won many medals in sports. He was nicknamed Ben Stokes for his resemblance to the English cricketer Khan said the family thanks all those, who appealed and helped in Majid’s return to home.

“We are also thankful to the militant group for permitting him to return to his family,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Lashkar-e-Toiba Majid Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp