Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan, who quit LeT, to study outside Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan, who surrendered before authorities a week after joining Lashkar-e-Toiba, has been sent by family outside the State for studies after his release from the police custody.

“Majid was released by police a week before. After his release, he told us that he wanted to continue the studies. So we sent him outside the State for continuing his studies,” Majid’s father, Irshad Ahmad Khan told New Indian Express.

20-year-old Majid, a B.Com 2nd year student and hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, had surrendered before security forces on November 17, a week after joining the militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

He had surrendered after his family members, friends and relatives appealed him to return. His mother’s passionate video message appealing him to return back had gone viral on social media. His father had also suffered a mild heart attack after him joining militancy.

Khan said they sent Majid outside for studies on their own.

“He was not sent by any agency outside State for studies but by the family. We will be bearing all his expenses,” he said adding, “We want him to pursue higher education and be a successful man”.

“We have made the necessary arrangements. We are trying to get him admitted in a good college,” Khan said.

He, however, refused to share information about the institutions and place where Majid would study.

When told that his son was a footballer and whether he would pursue football as a career, Khan said Majid has decided not to pursue football for now and entirely focus on education.

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia had offered to coach Majid in Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi after he surrendered before the security forces.

Majid is an ace footballer of the area and has won many medals in sports. He was nicknamed Ben Stokes for his resemblance to the English cricketer Khan said the family thanks all those, who appealed and helped in Majid’s return to home.

“We are also thankful to the militant group for permitting him to return to his family,” he added.