Charges against me are false, baseless, says Vijay Mallya

Ahead of appearing before London's Westminster Court on Monday, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said the charges against him were false, fabricated and baseless.

Force India team boss Vijay Mallya had to leave the building after an alarm inside went off before the start of his case on the the first day of his extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. (Photo: PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: Ahead of appearing before London's Westminster Court on Monday, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said the charges against him were false, fabricated and baseless.

“I have said repeatedly that the charges are false, fabricated and baseless. I have nothing to say; the submissions in court will be self evident. I am not a decision maker. I follow the proceedings. They are all public proceedings,” Mallya told ANI.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers from India will be attending the extradition trial of the embattled businessman.

The trial will continue on the 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th of December.

Over the next ten days, the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrate's Court, Emma Arbuthnot, will hear the case presented by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the Indian Government and the defence on which Mallya will hope to thwart efforts to return him to India to face prosecution.

Mallya, who shifted to the UK, is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering.

In an earlier hearing, he appeared before the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrate's Court.

One of the main arguments of the defence is that he fears for his life in India, so the prosecution is preparing a submission by the Indian Government outlining the security measures that will be in place for Mallya, once he is extradited to India.

Mallya is out on a 650,000-pound bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges.

