Nitin Aage Case: Government to appeal for action against hostile witnesses

The 17-year-old class IX student was pulled out of his class and murdered in 2014 for a suspected love affair with an upper caste girl, by the latter’s kin.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday made it clear that the state government will file an appeal in the sessions court for action against the hostile witnesses in the murder case of the Dalit youth Nitin Aage.

Of the 26 witnesses, 14 key witnesses including the teachers and peon of the school, turned hostile leading to acquittal of all the 13 accused in the case last month.

 “The government will file an appeal in the sessions court for action against the hostile witnesses as well as challenge the acquittal in the High Court,” Fadnavis said after meeting family members of Nitin Aage here in Mumbai.

