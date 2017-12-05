Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha pledges to fight for Maharashtra farmers

By ANI

AKOLA: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha has pledged to continue his protest supporting cause of farmers in Maharashtra, a day after he was released from the police station for leading a march in the connection.

On Monday, Akola Police detained Sinha along with 250 farmers under Section 68 of the Bombay Police Act, after he vandalised the barricades of the District office on his way out, following an unsatisfactory discussion with the DM over demands of the farmers

“We were present at the district office yesterday regarding some of our demands. There was a long discussion, the District Collector from Mumbai talked with us but we did not receive a satisfactory answer. So despite the SP’s announcement that he has released us, we decided to remain here and we’ll go wherever the police takes us, but unless our demands are accepted, our protest will continue,” Sinha told ANI here.

Sinha added that the group will further discuss their strategies for today.